

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $98.73 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $69.25 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $312.58 million from $287.89 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98.73 Mln. vs. $69.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $312.58 Mln vs. $287.89 Mln last year.



