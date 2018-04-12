

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in January, though slightly, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 20.6 percent in January from 20.8 percent in December. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 23.2 percent.



There were 977,222 unemployed people in January. The number of unemployed decreased by 126,430 from previous year and by 10,167 from December.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 42.3 percent in January versus 47.1 percent last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX