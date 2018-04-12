

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK) reported that its preliminary first-quarter operating result (EBIT) increased to approximately 112 million euros from 70 million euros, prior year. Consolidated sales increased currency adjusted by approximately 21% (approximately 12% in reported terms) to 1.13 billion euros compared to 1.00 billion euros.



PUMA SE adjusted its guidance for the full year 2018 slightly. The company now expects that currency adjusted sales will increase between 10% and 12% (previous guidance: currency adjusted increase by approximately 10%). The operating result (EBIT) is now anticipated to come in between 310 million and 330 million euros (previous guidance: between 305 million and 325 million euros). In line with the previous guidance, the Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2018.



'Several uncertainties in our business environment have recently developed. This includes adverse and volatile currency developments, political instabilities as well as the uncertain trade environment between the USA and China,' the company said.



The company said a complete overview of its business development for the first quarter will be published on April 24, 2018.



