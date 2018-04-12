Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-Apr-2018 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 April 2018 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') 2018 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 11 April 2018 to PDMRs as set out below. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award, and the shares comprised in it will be transferred following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. The PSP performance period will run from 11 April 2018 to 10 April 2021. Following vesting, shares are subject to the Company's retention policy. Name No. of shares subject Total number of shares to PSP Award over which options/awards are held following notification Murat Özgül 594,688 3,263,086 Esa Ikaheimonen 356,812 1,271,270 Bill Higgs 285,219 485,219 Pars Kutay 235,178 1,377,333 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Murat Ozgul 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 594,688 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 594,688 Nil e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 356,812 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 356,812 Nil e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status COO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 285,219 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 285,219 Nil e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 235,178 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 235,178 Nil e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities within the Middle East and Africa. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5397 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673921 12-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2018 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)