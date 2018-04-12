sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,17 Euro		-0,054
-0,53 %
WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol: 21T 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
12.04.2018 | 12:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name1. STEPHEN HARRIS
2. DOMINIQUE YATES
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status 1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE
2. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of 2018 share award under the 2016 Bodycote Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£9.51 (grant price)1. 96,911
2. 69,924
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
166,835

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

© 2018 PR Newswire