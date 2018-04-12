Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in its global Climate Commitment ahead of schedule and is deepening its commitment with on-site and off-site renewable energy investments.

Achieving Energy Efficiency Goals

As part of its global Climate Commitment, Ingersoll Rand committed to a 35 percent reduction of its greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint from its own operations by 2020. To deliver on this goal, the company targeted a 10 percent increase in energy efficiency from a 2013 baseline and has achieved the goal two years ahead of schedule1

"Energy efficiency is a primary consideration in everything we do across our own operations and for our customers in the building, industrial and transport industries," said Paul Camuti, senior vice president of Innovation and chief technology officer for Ingersoll Rand. "We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone, and thank the Ingersoll Rand team around the world for reducing energy use and our impact on the environment, and enhancing sustainable value for our customers."

Ingersoll Rand conducted an energy audit of its own large facilities and upgraded air conditioning systems, building controls and lighting, and eliminated energy leakage from its compressed air systems while measuring, validating and reporting the results. It reduced energy use by 109,000 MM BTUs and electricity consumption by 22,000 MWh, which is the equivalent of not burning 26 million pounds of coal and powering 1,750 homes for one year.

Committing to On-site and Off-site Renewable Energy Use

The company announced investments in renewable energy technologies to deepen its Climate Commitment and reduce its impact on the environment. At three large manufacturing sites in the U.S. and China, Ingersoll Rand initiated or commissioned on-site solar installations to address 15 percent of the energy load at these locations. This is equivalent to saving 560,000 gallons of gasoline and taking 1,000 cars off the road.

In addition to on-site renewable energy sources, Ingersoll Rand has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for approximately 100,000 MWh of wind power annually. The wind farm is in Baylor County, Texas. The PPA replaces 32 percent of the company's U.S. electricity use with green energy, and reduces U.S. Scope 2 GHG Emissions from Electricity by 32 percent. This is the equivalent of recycling 26,000 tons of waste instead of sending it to a landfill, and preserving 600 acres of U.S. forests.

"Availability and accessibility of renewable energy options continues to increase, making it attractive to manufacturers like Ingersoll Rand and to our customers," said Keith Sultana, senior vice president Global Operations and Integrated Supply Chain for Ingersoll Rand. "We engaged our own Trane Energy Supply business to provide a roadmap on how to be smarter about our energy purchases, and to organize an agreement that is responsible to the environment and good for our business."

Announcing the News at the Business Renewable Center Annual Event

Leaders from the company shared the news at the Rocky Mountain Institute's Business Renewable Center (BRC) annual event in Jersey City, New Jersey last evening with representatives from 100 member companies.

BRC is a membership program of Rocky Mountain Institute that provides educational support for buyers, developers and intermediaries to accelerate the market for corporate renewable energy procurement. To date, BRC members like Ingersoll Rand have contracted for more than 10 GW of new, renewable energy.

About the Ingersoll Rand Climate Commitment

In 2014, Ingersoll Rand publicly committed to increase its energy efficiency and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) related to its operations and products. The company's Climate Commitment includes:

50 percent reduction in GHG refrigerant footprint of its products by 2020 and lower-GWP alternatives across its portfolio by 2030;

$500 million investment in product-related research and development to fund long-term GHG reduction

35 percent reduction in the greenhouse gas footprint of its own operations by 2020

Ingersoll Rand's Climate Commitment has enabled the avoidance of 11 million metric tons of CO 2 e globally from its products compared to a 2013 baseline, equal to the emissions from the energy used in 1.6 million homes for one year. The company also has reduced the GHG intensity of its operations by 23 percent when compared to a 2013 baseline.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands-including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane-work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

1 Achievement and data is currently receiving assurance from a third party based upon ANSI ISO 14064-3 and GRI guidelines

