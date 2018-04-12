

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (b) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1089 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $859 million, or $5.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1092 million or $6.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $3.58 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1092 Mln. vs. $862 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.70 vs. $5.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX