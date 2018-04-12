Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 12/04/2018 / 18:20 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release* *TCL Multimedia Announces LCD TV Sales Volume for Q1 2018 Hits Five-year Record High Growth of 35.6% to 6,374,423 Sets * * * * * * Product Portfolio Continues to Improve Sales Volume of the Overseas Markets Maintain Strong Growth Momentum * (12 April 2018, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited *("TCL Multimedia" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01070) today announced sales volumes of its TV products from January to March 2018 (the "First Quarter"). TCL Multimedia's LCD TV sales volume for the First Quarter of 2018 continued to grow and rose by 35.6% from the same period of last year to 6,374,423 sets. Among which, sales volumes of smart TVs and 4K TVs increased by 50.2% and 65.3% year-on-year to 4,640,379 sets and 1,817,213 sets, respectively. Benefitted from strengthened product competitiveness, continually improved product portfolio, and enhanced overall efficiency fuelled by the vertical integration of the Group's complete industrial chain, the Group's sales volume in the PRC market kept a steady growth. Sales volume in overseas markets maintained strong growth momentum. TCL Multimedia's LCD sales volume for the First Quarter recorded the highest increase in five years. In the PRC market, the total LCD TV sales volume rose by 9.6% year-on-year to 2,430,056 sets in the First Quarter of 2018, of which sales volume of smart TVs accounted for 83.2% (excluding ODM business) of LCD TV sales volume for the First Quarter, while sales volume of 4K TVs accounted for 53.3% (excluding ODM business) of LCD TV sales volume for the same period. Boosted by enhanced product competitiveness and continuously optimised product mix, TCL Multimedia's sales performance in the PRC market continued to outperform the industry average. In the overseas markets, the Group's LCD TV sales volume rose by 58.7% year-on-year to 3,944,367 sets in the First Quarter of 2018. After years of dedicated efforts in the overseas markets with a focus on key markets, TCL Multimedia has attained substantial growth in sales volume in various countries and regions overseas. The North American market maintained steady growth. The emerging markets continued to achieve rapid growth, among which, the Central American markets and the South American markets including Brazil demonstrated continual and considerable growth in sales. The European markets, including France, Italy, Poland, Spain, etc., saw a significant improvement in sales performance. The number of activated smart TV users serviced through Huan for January to March 2018 was 2,051,590; accumulated users totalled 25,588,112 as of end of March 2018; and daily average number of active users was 12,058,685 (Source: Huan Technology Co., Ltd. ("Huan")). *From January to March 2018 (Unaudited) * *Accumulated *January - *January - *YoY Change Total (As at March March (%)* March 2018)* 2018* 2017* *LCD TV sales *N/A* *6,374,423 *4,702,169 *+35.6%* volume* * * Of which: N/A 4,640,379 3,088,766 +50.2% Smart TVs *- PRC Market* *N/A* *2,430,056 *2,216,255 *+9.6%* * * *- Overseas *N/A* *3,944,367 *2,485,914 *+58.7%* Markets* * * *Proportion of *N/A* *83.2%* *75.7%* *N/A* Smart TV in the PRC Market (excluding ODM business) (%)* *Proportion of *N/A* *53.3%* *40.5%* *N/A* 4K TV in the PRC Market (excluding ODM business) (%)* *Number of TCL *25,588,112* *2,051,590* *1,797,753 *+14.1%* Activated * Smart TV Users (1)* *Daily Average *N/A* *12,058,685 *8,613,932 *+40.0%* Number of * * Active Users (2)(3)* (1) Number of TCL Activated Smart TV Users refers to the number of users who use the internet TV web service for more than once (2) Daily Average Number of Active Users refers to the number of unrepeated individual users who visit within 7 days (3) Data in March _-End-_ *About TCL Multimedia* Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience with its smart products and services. The Group ranked No.3 in the global LCD TV market with a market share of 10.9% for the year 2017 according to the latest IHS Technology and the Company's shipment data, and ranked No.3 in the PRC LCD TV market with a market share of 11.9% for the year 2017 according to CMM's omni-channel data. The Group is included in the eligible shares list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit its website: http://multimedia.tcl.com [1]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TFTIALEDMX [2] Document title: TCL Multimedia Announces LCD TV Sales Volume for Q1 2018 Hits Five-year Record High Growth of 35.6% to 6,374,423 Sets * * * * * * Product Portfolio Continues to Improve Sales Volume of the Overseas Markets Maintain Strong Growth Momentum 12/04/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3bb28eaf4c425d3954a10eef7d0a3cb7&application_id=673963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=22b8502fc37c7688cfe1c235cb4be80b&application_id=673963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2018 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)