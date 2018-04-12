

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in March after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Utility costs grew 4.6 percent annually in March, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 from February, when it increased by 0.9 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP went up 0.4 percent after rising 0.9 percent in February.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that residential property price inflation quickened to a 32-month high of 13.0 percent in February from 12.0 percent in January.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices grew 12.7 percent yearly in February.



