Andersen Global heralds further growth in the United Kingdom (UK) with the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with Mark Davies Associates, a London-based award winning tax practice focused on advising international clients on cross-border matters. In addition to Andersen Global's recent UK collaboration with RBCVAT Limited and the formation of an LLP in the United Kingdom, the collaboration with Mark Davies Associates will significantly increase Andersen Global's footprint in a key tax jurisdiction and provide its clients with an impressive range of private client services.

"Our clients' needs are expanding and routinely their tax affairs can span several tax jurisdictions. Our collaboration with Andersen Global, as well as with Roger and his team at RBCVAT Limited, will enable us to strengthen our current offering, provide a wider breadth of expertise to our clients and access to advisors in more than 30 jurisdictions," said Mark Davies, founder and Managing Director of Mark Davies Associates. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with a firm with whom we share a common commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients through a responsive and individually tailored approach."

"Mark and his team bring high quality services into an essential market and their specialization in non-domiciled clients will complement our international client base and support our model of best-in-class service capabilities," remarked Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. "The United Kingdom is a critical market for our clients and this collaboration is an essential component in our European expansion, which, together with the VAT practice at RBCVAT Limited, gives us an enhanced ability to provide seamless service throughout the United Kingdom."

Mark Davies Associates Ltd was founded in 2007 by Mark Davies, who has over 20 years' experience in international tax matters. The firm provides holistic tax advisory services to international clients including: advising on domicile, residency and the remittance basis, property holding structures, offshore trusts, tax investigations and immigration. In addition, Mark Davies Associates provides UK tax compliance services to international clients who have an exposure to UK tax including UK tax returns and submissions due from non-resident property owners.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 89 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

