CSF Solutions is an established foreign trade solutions provider in the German market

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world's first Global Trade Network, today announced an agreement to purchase CSF Solutions, a leading provider of customs and compliance solutions to the German market. With this acquisition, BluJay further solidifies its position as Germany's leading customs solution provider.

"We are committed to building on our strong base of customs solutions for the entire European market. Germany is one of the world's largest markets for global trade, and we currently manage 50 percent of all declarations filed in Germany. Adding CSF to BluJay's Global Trade Network reinforces our commitment to this region and makes us both stronger," said Doug Braun, CEO, BluJay Solutions.

Siegfried Mänzel, CSF Solutions' founder added, "We are happy to be a part of BluJay Solutions. BluJay's size and scale means our customers will have access to the full range of solutions available on the Global Trade Network, along with their world-class customer support program. In addition, we will bring new customs and compliance capabilities to current BluJay customers that use SAP as their ERP solution."

"CSF Solutions has deployed advanced customs and compliance solutions at nearly 500 SAP customers across Germany," said Braun. "We understand success in our market is all about building and empowering the right team. And the team from CSF will certainly bolster our domain expertise for customs and compliance. We are excited to welcome them to BluJay."

About CSF Solutions

CSF is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of customs, logistics and other commercial solutions, as well as the provision of consulting services and project handling for end customers, primarily from the industry and trade sectors. Maintenance, first- and second-level support, and training complete the range of services. More information about the company can be found at www.csf.de.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world's most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.

