Active Biotech's partner NeoTX presents new data at AACR demonstrating that ANYARA enhances the efficacy of checkpoint blockade in preclinical models of cancer

PRESS RELEASE

Lund, April 12, 2018 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announces that its partner NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. will present new data for ANYARA (Naptumumab Estafenatox) at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Chicago on April 14-18, 2018. The poster Naptumumab Estafenatox Induces T cells Tumor Recognition, Turning anti-PD1 Unresponsive "Cold" Tumors into "Hot" Responsive Tumors will be presented between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time on April 16, 2018, at the session "Immune Checkpoints 2". The data to be presented demonstrates a synergistic anti-tumor effect when ANYARA is combined with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in several different tumor models that are marginally responsive to

PD-1 inhibition.

Checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that unleash an immune system attack against tumor cells. It is well established that a key factor that limits the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibition is tumor recognition. ANYARA is a Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) that enhances the ability of the immune system to recognize and kill the tumors and is therefore attractive for combination therapy to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibition.



"We are enthusiastic that our partner NeoTX has been selected to present these important data showing that ANYARA, through its tumor-targeted mode of action, enhances the effect of PD-1 inhibition and thereby potentially increases the clinical benefit of such treatment in the long term," says Helén Tuvesson, CEO of Active Biotech.



A summary of the poster presentation will be published at:http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/9330 (http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/9330)

About ANYARA

ANYARA is a Tumor Targeting Superantigen (TTS) that enhances the ability of the immune system to recognize and kill tumors. Active Biotech has an agreement with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd since October 2016 for the global development and commercialization of ANYARA for the treatment of cancer. Clinically, the development of ANYARA has focused on cancer forms with a high medical need. Positive data was reported from clinical Phase 1 and 2/3 studies in lung cancer, renal cell cancer and pancreatic cancer, where ANYARA was studied both as a single agent and in combination with an established tumor therapy in patients with advanced cancer. Preparations for a clinical trial in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor are ongoing.



Lund, April 12, 2018

Active Biotech AB (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel. +46 46 19 20 95

Email: helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com (mailto:helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com)



Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel. +46 46 19 20 44

Email: hans.kolam@activebiotech.com (mailto:hans.kolam@activebiotech.com)



Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties is in development for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com) for more information.

NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. is based in Rehovot, Israel, and is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, with a focus on research and development in oncology immunotherapy. NeoTX was founded with the aim of offering cancer patients safe and effective immunotherapies. Please visit www.neotx.com (http://www.neotx.com) for more information.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 p.m. CET on April 12, 2018.

Active Biotech's partner NeoTX presents new data at AACR (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2183815/843566.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

