Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Splunk's Quarterly Earnings Increased 76.19%

Stock Monitor: Cloudera Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Splunk's total revenues reached $419.72 million for Q4 FY18, up 36.96% from $306.46 million in Q4 FY17. The Company license revenues increased 33.48% to $254.3 million y-o-y and maintenance and services revenue advanced 42.67% to $165.43 million y-o-y in Q4 FY18. Total reported revenue exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $390.6 million. Splunk reported total billings of $622.8 million in Q4 FY18, an increase of 44% y-o-y.

During Q4 FY18, Splunk's cost of revenues surged 27.36% to $74.20 million from $58.26 million in Q4 FY17, led by 32.16% increase in license costs and 27.07% increase in maintenance and services costs. The Company's gross profit was $345.52 million for the reported quarter, an increase of 39.21% from $248.2 million in the year ago same quarter.

Splunk incurred operating expenses of $369.43 million in Q4 FY18, up 15.7% from $319.31 million in Q4 FY17. The Company had a loss from operations of $23.91 million in the quarter under review, after an operating loss of $71.11 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Splunk's net loss narrowed to $25.07 million, or $0.18 per share, in Q4 FY18 from $74.21 million, or $0.54 per share, in Q4 FY17. Splunk's reported quarter results included stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and adjustments related to financing lease obligations. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (DEPS), excluding non-recurring items, was $0.37 in Q4 FY18, an increase of 76.19% from $0.21 in Q4 FY17. Splunk's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 per share.

For the full year ending January 31, 2018, Spunk's total revenues advanced 33.77% to $1.27 billion from $949.96 million in FY17, led by 26.84% increase in license revenues and 43.19% increase in maintenance and service revenues. The Company reported total billings of $1.55 billion and cloud billings of $181.48 million in FY18. Splunk's gross profit advanced 33.66% to $1.01 billion y-o-y while its operating loss narrowed to $254.3 million in FY18. Splunk reported a net loss of $259.1 million, or $1.85 per share, in the reported year, after a net loss of $355.19 million, or $2.65 per share, in the previous year. The Company's adjusted DEPS for full year 2018, excluding special items, was $0.62, up 77.14% from $0.35 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Splunk had cash and cash equivalents of $545.95 million as on January 31, 2018, 29.57% higher than $421.35 million as on January 31, 2017.

Splunk's net cash flow from operating activities for Q4 FY18 was $146.07 million, up 42.47% from $102.52 million in Q4 FY17. The Company had a free cash flow of $139.5 million at the end of Q4 FY18 compared to $84.39 million at the end of Q4 FY17, reflecting an increase of 65.29%.

Splunk spent $6.57 million on purchases of property and equipment in the reported quarter, 63.75% lower than the $18.13 million reported in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Outlook

For first quarter of 2019, Splunk expects revenues to be between $295 million and $297 million and non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately negative 6.0%.

Splunk also updated its guidance for full year 2019. For FY19, the Company expects its total revenues to be approximately $1.63 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.55 billion. The Company expects its FY19 non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 11.5%, up the previous guidance of 10.5%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Splunk's stock slightly advanced 0.33%, ending the trading session at $102.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.50 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 14.15%; previous six-month period - up 55.85%; past twelve-month period - up 67.10%; and year-to-date - up 23.29%

After yesterday's close, Splunk's market cap was at $14.74 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

