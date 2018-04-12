Active-Investors: Wired News - Spectrum Pharma Reported Update Data from MD Anderson's Phase-2 Data Assessing Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant NSCLC Patients

Stock Monitor: Moleculin Biotech Post Earnings Reporting

Spectrum to Present Complete Data from this Study Later in 2018

In the first 11 patients, the confirmed ORR was 64%. The median PFS was not reached after a median follow up of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR inhibitor-related toxicities. Spectrum will present complete data from this study at a major medical meeting later in 2018.

The study at MD Anderson has far exceeded the enrollment expectations. At this point, the original cohort of 30 EGFR patients is fully enrolled and the expanded cohort of 20 patients is nearing the completion of enrollment. As enrollment in the study nears completion, MD Anderson will soon begin enrolling patients in Spectrum's ongoing multicenter Phase-2 study.

Spectrum Initiated Phase-2 Trial of Poziotinib in NSCLC Patients with exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2

In October 2017, the Company initiated a Phase-2 trial evaluating poziotinib in NSCLC patients with an exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2. The first patient was enrolled, and Spectrum expected to enroll patients at several leading cancer institutions in the United States. The trial was initiated following promising preliminary data from MD Anderson study.

The goal of this Phase-2 trial is to evaluate both the efficacy and safety of poziotinib in patients with NSCLC that is locally advanced or metastatic and have an exon 20 insertion mutation in either EGFR or HER2. This trial will enroll up to 87 patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and up to 87 patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations in several leading cancer institutions. The study will evaluate ORR as the primary endpoint, and disease control rate (DCR), duration of response (DOR), and safety as secondary endpoints. In addition, PFS and quality of life (QoL) will be evaluated.

About Poziotinib

Poziotinib is a novel, oral, quinazoline-based tyrosine kinase inhibitor that irreversibly blocks signaling through the HER family of tyrosine-kinase receptors including HER1 (erbB1; EGFR), HER2 (erbB2), and HER4 (erbB4) as well as HER receptor mutations; this in turn can lead to inhibition of the proliferation of tumor cells that overexpress these receptors. Mutations or overexpression/amplification of EGFR family receptors have been associated with a number of different cancers, including NSCL, breast cancer, and gastric cancer.

About Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma

NSCLC is any type of epithelial lung cancer other than small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC). NSCLC accounts for about 85% of all lung cancers. NSCLCs are relatively insensitive to chemotherapy, compared to SCLC. When possible, they are primarily treated by surgical resection with curative intent, although chemotherapy is increasingly being used both pre-operatively and post-operatively.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Spectrum Pharma is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations, and a leader in hematology/oncology. The Company's primary strategy is comprised of acquiring, developing, and commercializing a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Spectrum Pharma's stock marginally dropped 0.67%, ending the trading session at $20.62.

Volume traded for the day: 8.58 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.24%; previous three-month period - up 10.92%; past twelve-month period - up 225.24%; and year-to-date - up 8.81%

After yesterday's close, Spectrum Pharma's market cap was at $2.19 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

