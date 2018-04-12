sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,99 Euro		-0,007
-0,35 %
WKN: A1J420 ISIN: GB00B83VD954 Ticker-Symbol: MN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MAN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,155
2,203
13:25
2,16
2,199
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLEPIERRE SA33,20+0,91 %
MAN GROUP PLC1,99-0,35 %