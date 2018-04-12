Walt Disney will have to make a mandatory takeover offer for Sky within 28 days of the completion of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox's assets, if the rival Fox and Comcast bids fail, the UK Takeover Panel has ruled. The panel said Disney must make an offer to Sky shareholders of £10.75 in cash for each of their shares if Fox's takeover of the 61% of Sky it doesn't already own is blocked by competition authorities. "The basis for this ruling is that...the Executive considers that securing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...