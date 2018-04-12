Restamax Oyj: Addition to Restamax's stock exchange release published on 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EEST): RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS

Restamax Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 April 2018, at 14:15

Supplement to Restamax's stock exchange release of 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EET): RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS

Restamax Plc supplements the stock exchange release that was published today on 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EET) with regard to financial information on the target's prior profit development and financial position.

The supplemented information on the Royal Ravintolat group's profit development and financial position is presented below.



RR Holding Oy's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the 2017 and 2016 financial years:



RR Holding Oy Group income statement (IFRS) EUR thousand 1 January - 31 December 2017 1 January - 31 December 2016 Audited Audited Turnover 105 551 88 593 Other operating income 185 83 Materials and services -32 712 -27 714 Staff expenses -38 129 -31 838 Share of associated company profit 3 - Other operating expenses -26 559 -23 164 Adjusted EBITDA 8 340 5 961 Items impacting comparability between years -1 309 -1 250 EBITDA 7 031 4 711 Depreciations, amortisations and impairment -3 444 -3 750 Operating profit 3 587 961 Financial income 34 252 Financial expenses -2 617 -3 006 Profit/loss before taxes 1 003 -1 793 Income taxes -171 -335 Profit/loss for the financial period 832 -2 128

RR Holding Oy's consolidated balance sheet for the 2017 and 2016 financial years:





RR Holding Oy Group balance sheet (IFRS) EUR thousand 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Audited Audited ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 21 030 21 013 Other intangible assets 2 903 2 145 Property, plant and equipment 12 679 9 612 Shares in associated companies 122 - Deferred tax assets 681 779 Non-interest-bearing other receivables 136 168 Non-current assets total 37 551 33 718 Current assets Inventories 2 252 1 818 Loan and other interest-bearing receivables - 2 715 Income tax receivable - 97 Trade and other receivables 8 513 5 667 Cash and cash equivalents 6 513 2 960 Current assets total 17 278 13 258 Assets in total 54 828 46 976 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to parent company shareholders Share capital 3 3 Invested unrestricted equity fund 4 255 4 063 Equity loans 14 358 - Retained earnings -8 810 -9 460 Total equity attributable to parent company shareholders 9 805 -5 394 Minority shareholders -15 -100 Equity total 9 790 -5 494 Non-current liabilities Equity loans 41 21 461 Financial liabilities 16 484 1 816 Deferred tax liabilities 463 394 Non-current liabilities total 16 988 23 672 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 3 891 10 903 Provisions - 80 Trade payables and other liabilities 24 158 17 815 Current liabilities total 28 050 28 799 Equity and liabilities in total 54 828 46 976



Additional information:

Jarno Suominen, CFO, Restamax Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



Restamax Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services and labour hire. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include more than 130 restaurants, nightclubs and entertainment centres all over Finland. Well-known restaurant concepts of the Group include Stefan's Steakhouse, Viihdemaailma Ilona, Classic American Diner and Colorado Bar & Grill. In 2017, Restamax Plc's turnover was MEUR 185.9 and EBITDA MEUR 22.4. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,250 people converted into full-time workers. Restamax's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy employs approximately 9,000 people per month.



Restamax company website: www.restamax.fi, Restamax consumer website: www.ravintola.fi, Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut: www.smilepalvelut.fi

