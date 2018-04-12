Restamax Oyj: Addition to Restamax's stock exchange release published on 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EEST): RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS

Restamax Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 April 2018, at 14:15
Supplement to Restamax's stock exchange release of 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EET): RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS
Restamax Plc supplements the stock exchange release that was published today on 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EET) with regard to financial information on the target's prior profit development and financial position.
The supplemented information on the Royal Ravintolat group's profit development and financial position is presented below.
RR Holding Oy's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the 2017 and 2016 financial years:
|RR Holding Oy Group income statement (IFRS)
|EUR thousand
|1 January - 31 December 2017
|1 January - 31 December 2016
|Audited
|Audited
|Turnover
|105 551
|88 593
|Other operating income
|185
|83
|Materials and services
|-32 712
|-27 714
|Staff expenses
|-38 129
|-31 838
|Share of associated company profit
|3
|-
|Other operating expenses
|-26 559
|-23 164
|Adjusted EBITDA
|8 340
|5 961
|Items impacting comparability between years
|-1 309
|-1 250
|EBITDA
|7 031
|4 711
|Depreciations, amortisations and impairment
|-3 444
|-3 750
|Operating profit
|3 587
|961
|Financial income
|34
|252
|Financial expenses
|-2 617
|-3 006
|Profit/loss before taxes
|1 003
|-1 793
|Income taxes
|-171
|-335
|Profit/loss for the financial period
|832
|-2 128
RR Holding Oy's consolidated balance sheet for the 2017 and 2016 financial years:
|RR Holding Oy Group balance sheet (IFRS)
|EUR thousand
|31.12.2017
|31.12.2016
|Audited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|21 030
|21 013
|Other intangible assets
|2 903
|2 145
|Property, plant and equipment
|12 679
|9 612
|Shares in associated companies
|122
|-
|Deferred tax assets
|681
|779
|Non-interest-bearing other receivables
|136
|168
|Non-current assets total
|37 551
|33 718
|Current assets
|Inventories
|2 252
|1 818
|Loan and other interest-bearing receivables
|-
|2 715
|Income tax receivable
|-
|97
|Trade and other receivables
|8 513
|5 667
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6 513
|2 960
|Current assets total
|17 278
|13 258
|Assets in total
|54 828
|46 976
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity attributable to parent company shareholders
|Share capital
|3
|3
|Invested unrestricted equity fund
|4 255
|4 063
|Equity loans
|14 358
|-
|Retained earnings
|-8 810
|-9 460
|Total equity attributable to parent company shareholders
|9 805
|-5 394
|Minority shareholders
|-15
|-100
|Equity total
|9 790
|-5 494
|Non-current liabilities
|Equity loans
|41
|21 461
|Financial liabilities
|16 484
|1 816
|Deferred tax liabilities
|463
|394
|Non-current liabilities total
|16 988
|23 672
|Current liabilities
|Financial liabilities
|3 891
|10 903
|Provisions
|-
|80
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|24 158
|17 815
|Current liabilities total
|28 050
|28 799
|Equity and liabilities in total
|54 828
|46 976
Additional information:
Jarno Suominen, CFO, Restamax Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.restamax.fi
Restamax Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services and labour hire. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include more than 130 restaurants, nightclubs and entertainment centres all over Finland. Well-known restaurant concepts of the Group include Stefan's Steakhouse, Viihdemaailma Ilona, Classic American Diner and Colorado Bar & Grill. In 2017, Restamax Plc's turnover was MEUR 185.9 and EBITDA MEUR 22.4. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,250 people converted into full-time workers. Restamax's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy employs approximately 9,000 people per month.
Restamax company website: www.restamax.fi, Restamax consumer website: www.ravintola.fi, Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut: www.smilepalvelut.fi
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Restamax Oyj via Globenewswire