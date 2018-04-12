sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Restamax Oyj: Addition to Restamax's stock exchange release published on 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EEST): RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS

Restamax Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 April 2018, at 14:15

Supplement to Restamax's stock exchange release of 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EET): RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS

Restamax Plc supplements the stock exchange release that was published today on 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am (EET) with regard to financial information on the target's prior profit development and financial position.

The supplemented information on the Royal Ravintolat group's profit development and financial position is presented below.

RR Holding Oy's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the 2017 and 2016 financial years:

RR Holding Oy Group income statement (IFRS)
EUR thousand1 January - 31 December 20171 January - 31 December 2016
AuditedAudited
Turnover105 551 88 593
Other operating income 185 83
Materials and services -32 712 -27 714
Staff expenses -38 129 -31 838
Share of associated company profit 3 -
Other operating expenses -26 559 -23 164
Adjusted EBITDA8 340 5 961
Items impacting comparability between years -1 309 -1 250
EBITDA7 031 4 711
Depreciations, amortisations and impairment -3 444 -3 750
Operating profit3 587 961
Financial income 34 252
Financial expenses -2 617 -3 006
Profit/loss before taxes1 003 -1 793
Income taxes -171 -335
Profit/loss for the financial period832 -2 128

RR Holding Oy's consolidated balance sheet for the 2017 and 2016 financial years:

RR Holding Oy Group balance sheet (IFRS)
EUR thousand31.12.201731.12.2016
AuditedAudited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill 21 030 21 013
Other intangible assets 2 903 2 145
Property, plant and equipment 12 679 9 612
Shares in associated companies 122 -
Deferred tax assets 681 779
Non-interest-bearing other receivables 136 168
Non-current assets total37 551 33 718
Current assets
Inventories 2 252 1 818
Loan and other interest-bearing receivables - 2 715
Income tax receivable - 97
Trade and other receivables 8 513 5 667
Cash and cash equivalents 6 513 2 960
Current assets total17 278 13 258
Assets in total54 828 46 976
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to parent company shareholders
Share capital 3 3
Invested unrestricted equity fund 4 255 4 063
Equity loans 14 358 -
Retained earnings -8 810 -9 460
Total equity attributable to parent company shareholders9 805 -5 394
Minority shareholders -15 -100
Equity total9 790 -5 494
Non-current liabilities
Equity loans 41 21 461
Financial liabilities 16 484 1 816
Deferred tax liabilities 463 394
Non-current liabilities total16 988 23 672
Current liabilities
Financial liabilities 3 891 10 903
Provisions - 80
Trade payables and other liabilities 24 158 17 815
Current liabilities total28 050 28 799
Equity and liabilities in total54 828 46 976


Additional information:
Jarno Suominen, CFO, Restamax Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.restamax.fi

Restamax Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services and labour hire. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include more than 130 restaurants, nightclubs and entertainment centres all over Finland. Well-known restaurant concepts of the Group include Stefan's Steakhouse, Viihdemaailma Ilona, Classic American Diner and Colorado Bar & Grill. In 2017, Restamax Plc's turnover was MEUR 185.9 and EBITDA MEUR 22.4. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,250 people converted into full-time workers. Restamax's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy employs approximately 9,000 people per month.

Restamax company website: www.restamax.fi, Restamax consumer website: www.ravintola.fi, Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut: www.smilepalvelut.fi



Source: Restamax Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)