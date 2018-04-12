Active-Investors: Free Research Report as VMware's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 14%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 18%

Stock Monitor: Evolving Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

VMware revised its fiscal calendar effective January 01, 2017. VMware's first fiscal year under its revised fiscal calendar began on February 04, 2017 and ended February 02, 2018 (FY18). We have considered the previous reporting year as FY17 for ease of comparison.

VMware's revenue for the fourth quarter 2018 was $2.31 billion, reflecting an increase of 14% from revenue of $2.03 billion in Q4 FY17. The Company's total revenue plus sequential change in total unearned revenue grew 14% on a y-o-y basis. VMware's reported numbers beat analyst' estimates of $2.26 billion.

For Q4 FY18, VMware's License revenue advanced 20% to $1.07 billion, an increase of 20% from License revenue of $887 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's License revenue plus sequential change in unearned license revenue grew 13% on a y-o-y basis.

VMware's GAAP operating income was $648 million for Q4 FY18, up 19% operating income of $543 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP operating income was $862 million, up 15% on a y-o-y basis.

VMware's GAAP net loss was $440 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for Q4 FY18 compared to GAAP net income of $441 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included an estimated net tax expense recognized in connection with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $970 million.

For Q4 FY18, VMware's non-GAAP net income was $691 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, up 18% per diluted share compared to $597 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17. The Company's earnings came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.63 per share.

VMware's revenue was $7.92 billion for fiscal year 2018, reflecting an increase of 12% from FY17 revenue of $7.09 billion.

For FY18, VMware's GAAP net income was $570 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $1.19 billion, or $2.78 per diluted share, for FY17. The Company's FY18 results included an estimated net tax expense recognized in connection with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $970 million.

VMware's non-GAAP net income was $2.15 billion, or $5.19 per diluted share, for FY18, up 18% per diluted share compared to $1.86 billion, or $4.39 per diluted share, for FY17.

Cash Matters

For Q4 FY18, VMware's operating cash flows were $847 million. The Company's free cash flows for the reported quarter were $748 million. The Company's operating cash flows were $3.21 billion, while free cash flows were $2.95 billion for FY18.

VMware's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $11.65 billion, and unearned revenue was $6.25 billion as of February 02, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, VMware's stock slightly fell 0.21%, ending the trading session at $121.49.

Volume traded for the day: 2.02 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 8.62%; and past twelve-month period - up 31.31%

After yesterday's close, VMware's market cap was at $50.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.52.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Technical & System Software industry.

