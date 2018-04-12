Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Boeing Introduces Five New Products and Services Across at MRO Americas

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) ("Boeing"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 10, 2018, the Company announced five new products and services across its services portfolio at the MRO Americas Conference and Exhibition, all geared towards continuing enhanced digital transformation and MRO value improvement. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Details of the Products and Services

Boeing has introduced a new customer-requested capability called Self-Service Analytics, allowing subscribing customers to access their applications' data using new analytics tools. The service will enable customers to find new insights and opportunities to meet business goals. A select group customers of Airplane Health Management, Flight Planning, Fuel Dashboard, and the In-Service Data Program will be able to use self-service analytics starting this month.

The Company has launched a rapid response capability that allows emergent parts and engineering modifications to be made quickly, delivering more affordable, fit-for-purpose modifications. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the rapid response center is in a 59,000-square-foot dedicated hangar that fits a 747-8 or C-5 Galaxy.

A new, interactive tool called the Service Bulletin Value Tool, powered by Boeing AnalytX, allows customers to better understand which of more than 1,000 service bulletins today should be implemented in their fleet, using their own cost and savings benefit parameters.

Boeing, through its subsidiary Jeppesen, introduced new features to the app, Aviator, which provides centralized access to integrated suite of airline electronic flight bag tools. These new capabilities include Briefing, which allows crews to reduce time spent on pre-flight procedures through a paperless briefing experience, and Weather, which increases situational awareness with simple access to the meteorological data that operators need. The addition of FliteDeck Advisor as an app feature will help reduce fuel consumption and increase on-time performance using analysis and application of real-time data.

Boeing has received regulatory approvals and is the first in the world to offer repair capabilities for 737 MAX Leap-1B inlets at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston. This achievement represents a further investment in support of Boeing's Nacelle Exchange Program, which it launched in February 2017.

HYDRO Systems KG's Five-Year Distribution Agreement with Aviall

Boeing also announced a new customer and distribution agreement, pursuant to which HYDRO Systems KG signed a five-year distribution agreement with Aviall, providing access to HYDRO Systems KG's entire line of products. HYDRO manufactures a high-quality line of ground support equipment, including a full line of tripod jacks, axle jacks, towbars, and landing gear installation equipment.

Lion Air Group Announced Order for Boeing's 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

On April 10, 2018, the Lion Air Group purchased 50 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 airplanes, which will be the most fuel-efficient and profitable single-aisle jet in the aviation industry. The deal, valued at approximately $6.24 billion at list prices, is the largest incremental order to date of the MAX 10 variant. The Lion Air Group was the first in the world to put the 737 MAX 8 into service and the first to order the 737 MAX 9.

About The Boeing Co.

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Boeing is the world's largest aerospace Company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America's biggest manufacturing exporter, the Company supports airlines and US and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The Boeing's stock dropped 2.23%, ending the trading session at $327.36.

Volume traded for the day: 4.55 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.80%; previous six-month period - up 26.69%; past twelve-month period - up 84.37%; and year-to-date - up 11.00%

After yesterday's close, The Boeing's market cap was at $198.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.09%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

