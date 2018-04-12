Resource Expansion and New Mineralized Zones Targeted at the Sterling Mine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today reported the mobilization of a third drill rig to the Company's 100% owned Sterling Gold Project located in Nye County Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, Northern Empire's President and CEO commented: "This rig will be working at the permitted Sterling Mine to follow up on work done in 2017. The 2017 drilling identified an underexplored structural control to mineralization as well as an untested extension of mineralization which will be the focus of this years drilling, with the goal of expanding the permitted resource."

In 2017, the Company drilled 49 holes confirming and expanding the Sterling Mine. Part of that work identified a zone of potential shallow mineralization associated with a mapped structure that exits the Ambrose pit and was intercepted by drilling on Water Tank Hill. Holes into this structure, now referred to as the "Sterling Connector", include STR17-010C which returned 8.66 g/t Au over 9.05 meters at a depth of 1.34 meters, STR17-039C, which returned 6.07 g/t Au over 7.92 meters starting at a depth of 0.61 meters and STR17-049C, which returned 3.90 meters grading 2.44 g/t Au starting at a depth of 25.21 meters.

In addition to exploring the Sterling Connector, the Company will be drilling the "Sterling Flats" target located to the west of the Sterling Mine deposit where drilling has identified the host structure of the Sterling Mine resources, indicating a possibility of further expansion of the known resource.

The program announced today is envisioned to consist of approximately 25 new holes totaling approximately 2,100 meters over the next two to three weeks.

Upon completion of this proposed program, and the receipt of pertinent assay results, Northern Empire will initiate a resource estimate revision at the Sterling Mine, to incorporate the drilling success to date.

About the Sterling Mine

The Sterling Gold Mine is permitted for re-start and hosts an NI 43-101 pit constrained inferred resource of 254,000 oz at 2.57 g/t gold using a 0.3 g/t cutoff.

The Sterling Mine was last in production in 2015 and is currently on care and maintenance. Gold recovery facilities on site are currently being operated and the Company recently began a program to increase recoveries from the existing leach pad.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC: PSPGF) is expanding and discovering heap leach gold deposits in Nevada. The Company presently has initial resource statements on four heap-leachable deposits at the 100%-owned Sterling Gold project, including the high-grade, fully permitted Sterling Mine. Using a 0.3 g/t cutoff the pit constrained inferred resources on the property total 947,000 with an average grade of 1.26 g/t Au. For further information on the Sterling Project, please refer to the technical report on the Sterling Project dated July 12, 2017, found on the Company's website and SEDAR. The Company is well-financed and is aggressively drilling all four deposits in 2018 to increase resources and explore for new discoveries on the district-scale land package. Founders and management have a track record of increasing shareholder value through discovery, project development and M&A in leadership positions at success stories such as Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources and International Royalty Corp. For more information visit www.northernemp.com.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP.

"Michael G. Allen"

President, CEO and Director

