Printing Paper Market is Expected to Touch US$ 90 Billion by 2028; Coated Paper to Top by Type & Commercial Segment to Lead by Application - TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research, titled 'Printing Paper Market': Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025', the global market for printing paper will be possibly valued at over US$ 90 Bn by the end of the next decade. The market currently values near US$ 53 Bn and is projected to expand sustainably at a CAGR of 4.9% over 2018-2028.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

The concern for government authorities regarding the dumping of plastic waste and to use paper so that it can get recyclable very easily is considered to be the prominent factor which is driving the growth of the global printing paper market. Growing preference for print marketing by using printing paper, and increase in need of sustainable paper use are some of the prominent factors which are expected to fuel the market of global printing paper market.

Brochure Download for Industry Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42413

The global printing paper market, by paper type, has been segmented into coater paper and non-coated paper. Coated paper type segment is likely to gain higher preference over non-coted, resulting in a higher market value share as well as CAGR over the forecast period. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarket, retail stores, convenience, and ecommerce. The retail stores segment is estimated to increase in market share from around 42% in 2017 to more than 43% by the end of 2028. Ecommerce will be the fastest growing segment, according to the report.

Get Report TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/42413

On the basis of application, the global printing paper market is segmented into newspaper, industrial, commercial, books and magazines and others. The commercial segment accounts for the highest market share in terms of value, whereas the newspaper segment is estimated to witness the highest growth. The growth of the commercial segment is primarily attributed to a range of applications, including printing labels, magazines, books, paper bags, newspaper, financial reports, and others. Among regional market segments, Transparency Market Research expects APEJ to lead the global printing paper market, registering the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Western Europe and North America will be the next key markets, as per the research.

Request a Sample PDF athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42413

The market players that have been profiled include International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc, Great Little Box Company Ltd., WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group plc, VPK Packaging Group nv, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Metsa Board Corporation, Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Browse Research Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/printing-paper-market.htm

The segmentation is as follows:

By Paper Type

Coated

Uncoated

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Convenience

E-Commerce

By Application

Newspaper

Industrial

Commercial

Books & Magazines

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Painting Masking Tapes Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/painting-masking-tapes-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/painting-masking-tapes-market.html Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stretch-sleeve-heat-shrink-labels-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/