Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Dillard's Reported Better Than Expected Sales and Earnings

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Dillard's net sales for the 14 weeks ended February 03, 2018, were $2.06 billion, up 6% compared to net sales of $1.94 billion for the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2017. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.05 billion.

During Q4 2017, Dillard's consolidated gross margin improved 53 basis points of sales compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin from retail operations improved 48 basis points of sales compared to the year ago corresponding period, primarily due to increased markups. For Q4 2017, Dillard's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $480.8 million, or 23.3% of sales, compared to $451.6 million, or 23.3% of sales, in Q4 2016.

Dillard's reported net income was $157.6 million, or $5.55 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income of $56.9 million, or $1.72 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an estimated tax benefit of approximately $77.4 million, or $2.73 per share, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). Dillard's results included an after-tax asset impairment of $4.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in Q4 2016 on a cost method investment. The Company's earnings bested Wall Street's estimates of $1.82 per share, even after excluding the one-time tax benefit.

Dillard's net sales for the 53 weeks ended February 03, 2018 were $6.262 billion compared to $6.257 billion for FY16.

For FY17, Dillard's reported net income of $221.3 million, or $7.51 per share, compared to net income of $169.2 million, or $4.93 per share, for FY16. The Company's FY17 results included a pretax gain on disposal of assets of $3.2 million after tax, or $0.11 per share, and $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share loss, on extinguishment of debt. Dillard's FY17 net income also included an estimated tax benefit of approximately $77.4 million, or $2.62 per share related to the TCJA.

Dillard's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, total merchandise sales grew 7% to $2.03 billion compared to $1.90 billion for FY16. Dillard's sales in comparable stores increased 3% for Q4 2017 compared to the year ago corresponding period.

During Q4 2017, Dillard's sales of ladies' apparel, juniors' and children's apparel, and men's apparel and accessories were above the Company's average sales trend. The Company's sales were slightly below trend in cosmetics and below trend in ladies' accessories and lingerie, home and furniture, and shoes in the reported quarter.

Share Repurchase

During Q4 2017, Dillard's purchased 0.6 million shares of Class A Common Stock for approximately $34.6 million under its $500 million share repurchase program. During FY17, the Company purchased 4.1 million shares of Class A Common Stock for approximately $219.0 million. The Company's total shares outstanding at February 03, 2018 and January 28, 2017 were 28.1 million and 32.2 million, respectively. At February 03, 2018, the Company had authorization of $34.8 million remaining under the plan.

Store Information

At February 03, 2018, the Company operated 268 Dillard's locations and 24 clearance centers spanning in 29 states and 1 Internet store. Dillard's total square footage at February 03, 2018 was 49.2 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Dillard's' stock slightly fell 0.81%, ending the trading session at $80.86.

Volume traded for the day: 522.68 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 32.38%; previous six-month period - up 54.34%; past twelve-month period - up 53.99%; and year-to-date - up 34.65%

After yesterday's close, Dillard's' market cap was at $2.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.62.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Department Stores industry.

