

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on March 7 and 8.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the pound and the greenback, it rose against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.2347 against the greenback, 132.27 against the yen, 1.1888 against the franc and 0.8698 against the pound as of 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX