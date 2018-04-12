By the initiative and decision of the Board of the company the Annual General Meeting of Vilniaus Degtine AB (company code 120057287) to be held on April 26th, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. at the company's premises in Paneriu str. 47, Vilnius is convened. Registration of shareholders starts at 9.00 a.m. The shareholders attending the meeting must provide an identification document. The representatives of the shareholders must additionally posses a proxy approved by the procedure prescribed by law. A shareholder may, by means of electronic communications, authorize a natural or legal person to participate and vote in his name at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a power of attorney of the shareholder need not be certified by a notary. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication channels must be confirmed by the shareholder by a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the company on the power of attorney issued through electronic communication channels by e-mail vd@degtine.lt no later than last business day before the meeting at 4 p.m. The power of attorney and notification shall be issued in writing. The power of attorney and notification to the company shall be signed with the Electronic Signature but not the letters sent via the e-mail. By submitting the notification to the company the shareholder shall include the Internet address from which it would be possible to download the software to verify an Electronics Signature of the shareholder. The Meeting's accounting day - April 19th, 2018. The persons who are shareholders of the company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The rights accounting day - May 11th, 2018. The shareholders will use property rights arising from the resolutions accepted during the General Meeting of Shareholders on a ratio basis of number of shares at the end of the rights accounting day. On the Agenda: 1. Auditor's opinion on the set of company's financial statements and on the company's yearly report. 2. Proposals and comments of the Supervisory Board. 3. Approval of the company's yearly report for the year 2017. 4. Approval of the set of company's financial statements for the year 2017. 5. Appropriation of the year's 2017 profit of the Company 6. Election of the firm of auditors and establishment of terms of remuneration for audit services. 7. Revocation of chairman of Supervisory Board and election of new member of Supervisory Board. 8. Other questions. The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted by e-mail vd@degtine.lt or delivered to the Company's office at Paneriu str. 47, Vilnius, no later than the April 12th, 2018. Please be informed that along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must be submitted the drafts of proposed decisions, or if the decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issue.



Shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all votes own the right at any time before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting in writing (delivering proposals to the company at Paneriu str. 47, Vilnius) or by e-mail vd@degtine.lt propose new draft decisions related to the questions included into agenda, additional candidates of the company's organs, propose an audit company. Shareholders own the right to ask the questions concerning the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Questions may be submitted by e-mail vd@degtine.lt or delivered directly to the Company's office at Paneriu str. 47, Vilnius, not later than 3 working days till General Meeting. The Company may refuse to answer to shareholder's questions if they are concerned to the commercial (industrial) secrets or other confidential information. If it is possible to set the shareholder's identity, the Company shall inform the shareholder on the refusal to provide asked information.



Each shareholder or representative thereof shall have the right to cast his/her vote in advance in writing by filling in a general ballot paper. The general ballot paper form shall be announced in the company's website http://www.degtine.lt. no later than 21 days before the Meeting. Upon the shareholder's request in writing, the company no later than 10 days before the Meeting shall send a general ballot paper by registered mail free of charge or hand it in person against signature. The general ballot paper filled shall be signed by the shareholder or his/her representative. In case the ballot paper is signed by the shareholder's authorized representative, such person along with the filled ballot paper shall submit the document to confirm the voting right corresponding to the requirements set by the laws. The ballot paper filled and the document confirming the voting right (if required) shall be submitted in a written form to the company's head office Paneriu str. 47, Vilnius, by registered mail or by handing against signature no later than on the last business day before the Meeting.



The following information and documents during the whole period are available on the website of the company http://www.degtine.lt starting no later than 21 days before the Meeting: - report on the convening of the Meeting; - the total number of the company's shares and the number of shares with voting rights on the convening day of the Meeting; - draft resolutions on each agenda issue and other documents to be submitted to the Meeting; - general ballot paper form.



1. Draft Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting; 2. Set of company's financial statements for the year 2017; 3. Ballot Paper.



Authorized to provide additional information - General Manager Raimonda Pilke 8 5 233 0819



