

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand (IR) said that it committed to a 35 percent reduction of its greenhouse gas or GHG footprint from its own operations by 2020, as part of its global Climate Commitment. The company targeted a 10 percent increase in energy efficiency from a 2013 baseline - and has achieved the goal two years ahead of schedule.



It reduced energy use by 109,000 MM BTUs and electricity consumption by 22,000 MWh, which is the equivalent of not burning 26 million pounds of coal and powering 1,750 homes for one year.



The company announced investments in renewable energy technologies to deepen its Climate Commitment and reduce its impact on the environment. At three large manufacturing sites in the U.S.and China, Ingersoll Rand initiated or commissioned on-site solar installations to address 15 percent of the energy load at these locations. This is equivalent to saving 560,000 gallons of gasoline and taking 1,000 cars off the road.



Ingersoll Rand has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for approximately 100,000 MWh of wind power annually. The wind farm is in Baylor County, Texas. The PPA replaces 32 percent of the company's U.S. electricity use with green energy, and reduces U.S. Scope 2 GHG Emissions from Electricity by 32 percent. This is the equivalent of recycling 26,000 tons of waste instead of sending it to a landfill, and preserving 600 acres of U.S.forests.



