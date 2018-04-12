Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Global Cloud Provider for Data Center Security Services and Subscriptions

Stock Monitor: AMERI Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Global Cloud Provider Relies on Radware to Protect its Infrastructure from Cyber Security Threats

This global leader in cloud services relies on Radware to protect its infrastructure from cyber security threats. The overall project ensures that the provider's services remain available regardless of attack. Radware's attack mitigation facilitates seamless protection of the provider's entire infrastructure, and enables it to deliver secure cloud migration, hosted ERP services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and hosted analytics services with peace of mind. The provider's network automatically mitigates thousands of attacks daily without manual intervention.

Radware's Hybrid DDoS Security Solutions

Radware's family of DDoS security solutions provides integrated application and network security for a best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention. The solution provides the highest protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection. Radware's hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing, and 24x7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support. The Company's Defense SSL protection supports all types of encrypted attacks, inkling TCP SYN Floods, SSL Negotiation Floods, HTTPS Floods, and Encrypted Web Attacks.

Radware Selected by Global Tier One Service Provider to Deliver Multi-Tiered Attack Mitigation Solution

On February 07, 2018, the Company was selected by a global tier one service provider to deliver both in-line and cloud-based attack mitigation within a multi-tiered environment. This provider had selected Radware for business-to-business enterprise network scrubbing centers, as well as to protect several of its subsidiary mobile business units' data centers across multiple operating entities of the group. This selection encompassed three independent deals totaling more than $3 million. The service provider selected Radware based on its ability to handle massive scale and complexity in a multi-tiered and global hybrid cloud environment.

Radware Named a Leader in DDoS Mitigation Solutions by Independent Research Firm

In December 2017, Radware was named a leader in Forrester Research's December 2017 report, entitled "The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q4 2017." Forrester employed a rigorous process to create a Forrester Wave. The highlights of the report included generating a detailed taxonomy of product attributes, gathering and validating data, and creating the Forrester Wave graphic. The report evaluated DDoS mitigation solutions based on current offering, market presence, and strategy.

About Radware Ltd

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radware is a global leader of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. The Company's award-winning solutions portfolio delivers service level assurance for business-critical applications, while maximizing IT efficiency.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Radware's stock slightly climbed 0.91%, ending the trading session at $22.22.

Volume traded for the day: 169.73 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.11%; previous three-month period - up 10.22%; past twelve-month period - up 42.16%; and year-to-date - up 14.54%

After yesterday's close, Radware's market cap was at $1.00 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry.

