Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Platform Specialty Products' Quarterly Earnings Increased 15%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Platform reported record revenues of $1.07 billion in Q4 FY17, an increase of 12.49% from $950 million in Q4 FY16. Organic sales, which excluded the impact of currency changes, certain metal prices, acquisitions and/ or divestitures, increased 9% y-o-y as both businesses grew in most of their key end-markets and geographies. The reported total revenue number exceeded analysts' consensus estimates by $18.58 million.

During Q4 FY17, PLATFORM's cost of sales was $629.1 million compared to $554.1 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 13.54%. The Company's gross profit advanced 11.04% to $439.6 million in the reported quarter from $395.9 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Platform incurred total operating expenses of $491.5 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 33.02% from $369.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported an operating loss of $51.9 million in the quarter under review, after an operating profit of $26.40 million in the year ago same quarter. Platform had adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $226 million in Q4 FY17, 3.62% higher than $218.10 million in Q4 FY16.

Net loss attributable to Platform's common stockholders was $141.5 million, or $0.49 per share, in Q4 FY17, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q4 FY16. Platform's reported quarter results included tax benefit from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, reversal of amortization expense, goodwill impairment, debt refinancing costs, and several other non-recurring items. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (DEPS), excluding non-recurring items, was $0.23 in Q4 FY17, an increase of 15% from $0.20 in Q4 FY16. Platform's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) beat analysts' consensus estimates by $0.02 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Platform's total revenues were $3.78 billion, up 5.30% from $3.59 billion in FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 5.39% to $1.59 billion y-o-y and operating profit fell 12.67% to $221.30 million y-o-y in FY17. Net income attributable to Platform's common stockholders was $296.20 million, or $1.04 per share, in the reported year compared to $40.80 million, or $0.65 per share, in the previous year. The Company's adjusted DEPS for full year 2017, excluding non-recurring items was $0.76, up 20.63% from $0.63 in FY16. The Company's adjusted EBITDA was $820.9 million in FY17, up 6.68% from previous year.

Platform Specialty Products Segment Details

The Performance Solutions segment's net revenues were $488.6 million in Q4 FY17, up 6.87% y-o-y. Of this, 4% was organic sales growth. The segment's adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $112.2 million compared to $110.6 million in the previous year's same quarter, reflecting an increase of 1.45%.

For Q4 FY17, the Agricultural Solutions segment's net revenues advanced 17.72% to $580.1 million on a y-o-y basis; of this, 15% was organic sales growth. The segment's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter under review was $113.80 million, up 5.86% from $107.5 million in the year ago same quarter.

Cash Matters

Platform had cash and cash equivalents of $477.8 million as on December 31, 2017, 13.06% higher than $422.60 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's debt and capital lease obligations jumped 6.20% to $5.44 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $5.12 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Platform's cash flow from operating activities was $182.1 million in FY17, a decrease of 1.46% from $184.80 million in FY16. The Company incurred capital expenditures of $59.4 million in FY17, an increase of 5.51% from $56.3 million in FY16.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Platform expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $870 million and $900 million, an increase of 10 million at the mid-point from the previously announced guidance for 2018 and an increase of 8% from 2017. The Company expects to achieve organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits in FY18, consistent with its long-term growth strategy.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 11, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Platform Specialty Products' stock dropped 1.26%, ending the trading session at $9.43.

Volume traded for the day: 1.28 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Platform Specialty Products' market cap was at $2.82 billion.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

