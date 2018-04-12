City of Lincoln Council, U.K. Selects Siklu's High-Capacity Wireless Links for its Smart City Surveillance Network

The City of Lincoln Council upgraded 300 CCTV cameras to a new wireless high definition 4K HD system after a £400,000 investment.

FORT LEE, New Jersey, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Siklu Inc., the global market leader in mmWave solutions, announced today that its wireless radios have been deployed in the City of Lincoln, United Kingdom. These systems provide 14 high capacity wireless data links in support of a modern IP networked CCTV system, primarily to provide surveillance for the city and public spaces.

The new wireless network is part of the Vision 2020 project announced last year. Vision 2020 is a three-year plan to build a Smart City improving the city's infrastructure, roadways and parks and includes investing in a new transportation hub. Previously the cities CCTV system was transmitted back on traditional analogue fiber circuits, these were both costly and bandwidth limiting.

To install the wireless network, the City of Lincoln Council worked closely with security systems integrator Videcom Security Ltd, a company specializing in large multisite Town and City Centre public safety CCTV systems. Videcom chose Siklu as their wireless partner following previous successes in Watford, London Borough Richmond, Ipswich and Cambridge City where Siklu hardware had already been successfully deployed, demonstrating the best cost and performance solution.

The project involved installing Siklu's mmWave EtherHaul' E-band radios to deliver 1 Gbps full duplex capacity for the main backhaul resilient ring over the 80 GHz frequency. Utilizing Siklu's Layer 2 switch functionality to deliver resiliency and diversity routing, the network provides 'mission critical' up-time with automatic fail-over. In addition, Videcom installed Siklu's 60 GHz V-band frequency radios to connect 300 cameras at the street level including city wide Urban Traffic Cameras.

Ultralow latency combined with high reliability and accurate forecasted uptime and resilience, added weight to the tendered design and installation. Significant cost savings on transmission and reduction in maintenance have also helped to reduce the total lifetime cost of the CCTV system.

"At Videcom we have always been impressed with the level of support and in particular Siklu's commitment to training of our engineers and the ongoing direct support offered," said Bill Mead Managing Director of Videcom Security. "We are pleased to work closely with Siklu and are looking forward to the next project."

The extended CCTV camera coverage, including the creation of a Safe Zone, utilizing Siklu radios connecting high specification Dahua cameras is already providing significant results, both proactively and reactively.Spare transmission bandwidth is allowing the planning of smart services to the City as well as Wi-Fi connectivity and car park data sharing.

"We're pleased to have had such a successful working relationship with Videcom Security on numerous projects throughout the United Kingdom," said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "The recent project with the City of Lincoln Council is part of our commitment to providing the most reliable, interference free mmWave technology available to the market for Smart City and surveillance system networks."

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit fiber-like wireless connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, its wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide gigabit services, 5G fixed wireless and in safe city and smart city projects. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, the price-competitive radios have proved to be ideal for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, fiber-like and future-proof connectivity. www.siklu.com.

About Videcom Security

Videcom are a national IP CCTV systems integration and wireless network installer, working primarily in London, the Home Counties, Eastern England, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire. https://videcomsecurity.co.uk.

