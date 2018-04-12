

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) said that the Supervisory Board has appointed Executive Board member Marc Fielmann as an additional Chief Executive Officer.



In the future Fielmann AG will be led by two Chief Executive Officers. The management contract of Marc Fielmann has been extended for another three years. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has been commissioned to adjust the compensation of both Chief Executive Officers so that the new Co-CEO-structure does not increase the overall compensation of the Executive Board.



The company noted that the by-laws of the Executive Board of Fielmann AG have been amended accordingly. G?nther Fielmann retains the authority over strategic decisions and the overarching responsibility whereas Marc Fielmann will be in charge of the executive leadership of Fielmann AG.



With the appointment of Marc Fielmann as Co-CEO Fielmann has implemented another important step in the generational succession of the family business.



