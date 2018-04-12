Nasdaq Nordic implemented January 22, 2018 Auction Only Trading for certain less liquid shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and First North Sweden. Auction Only Trading reduces risk of for disorderly trading in extreme situations where the price of one of the share classes of the same company does not reflect a fair value.



This It-notice contains information on the shares eligible for auction only trading for the second quarter of 2018.



Auction Only Market Segments



The following Market Segments may contain shares eligible for auction only trading



Market Segment Name Segment Symbol INET ID GCF TST4 ID ------------------------------------------------------------------ STO Equities Auction only SEEQ SHR AO 214 842 ------------------------------------------------------------------ First North STO Auction only SEMM SHR AO 215 844 ------------------------------------------------------------------



These two Market Segments are having three auctions per day according to the INET Nordic Market Model.



According to rules outlined in the INET Nordic Market Model the following instruments will be subject for Auction Only Trading for the second quarter of 2018:



MARKET ISSUER INSTRUMENT ISIN Comment XSTO CAT Catella A SE0000188500 No Change XSTO CORE Corem Property Group A SE0010714279 New XSTO ELUX Electrolux A SE0000103806 No Change XSTO HUFV Hufvudstaden C SE0000170383 No Change XSTO MIDW Midway A SE0000122657 No Change XSTO MSON Midsona A SE0000565210 No Change XSTO MTG Modern Times Group A SE0000412363 No Change XSTO ORTI Ortivus A SE0000188930 No Change XSTO SWEC SWECO A SE0000489080 No Change XSTO SVOL Svolder A SE0010663302 No Change XSTO TEL2 Tele2 A SE0005190220 No Change



Above instruments do not have Auction On Demand or Nordic@Mid enabled.



The following instrument will be removed from Auction Only Trading for the second quarter of 2018:



MARKET ISSUER INSTRUMENT ISIN Comment XSTO KLOV Klövern A SE0006593901 Removed



Auction On Demand or Nordic@Mid will be enabled for this instrument.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model contains information on Auction Only Trading.



Time Schedule



Changes will become effective in INET Production April 19, 2018.



