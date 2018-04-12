Vaisala Oyj: The shares issued in Vaisala's share issue without payment and amendment of Articles of Association entered into the trade register

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

April 12, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

The shares issued in Vaisala's share issue without payment and amendment of Articles of Association entered into the trade register

A total of 18,218,364 new shares, of which 3,389,331 are series K shares and 14,829,033 series A shares, issued in the share issue without payment as well as amendment of Articles of Association resolved by Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2018 have today been entered into the trade register. New shares have been issued to the shareholders without payment in proportion to their holdings so that one (1) new share are issued for each share (split). Hence, the total number of Vaisala shares after the share issue will be 36,436,728 of which 6,778,662 are series K shares and 29,658,066 series A shares. Total votes attached to the shares are 165,231,306. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The share issue without payment will be executed in the book-entry system and will not require any actions by the shareholders. The new shares will generate shareholder rights as of today, and will become traded publicly as of April 13, 2018.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend the § 3 of Articles of Association so that stipulations on minimum and maximum share capital were deleted.

Following this share issue, Vaisala hold a total of 646,636 company's series A shares, which represent 2.2% of all series A shares and 1.8% of all shares.

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

