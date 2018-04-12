FusionLayer has today announced that Privanet Group, the Finnish investment service group, specialized in the trading of unlisted shares and managing companies' financing needs, has made a strategic investment in FusionLayer. The goal of the investment is to facilitate FusionLayer's accelerated global growth stemming from the positive momentum within the cloud computing, 5G mobility and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

"During the last six months, we have seen escalating demand for FusionLayer Infinity, the software-defined IP Address Management (IPAM) solution" said Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive at FusionLayer. "The heightened interest has been largely driven by service providers transforming their existing legacy infrastructure into agile business platforms that enable the digitalized services of tomorrow. FusionLayer Infinity is ideally positioned to capitalize on this trend, with a sustained triple digit percentage growth in annual sales for two fiscal years in a row."

In an announcement published on December 15 2017, the analyst company IDC forecasted the worldwide spending on Digital Transformation (DX) to accelerate to a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17,9% in 2018, reaching 2.1 trillion US dollars by 2021 In 2018 alone, IDC expects that 326 billion US dollars will be spent globally on technologies that transform the way in which customers, partners, employees and things communicate with each other.

One of the key elements of digitalization is an agile business infrastructure that enables self-service and automation. At the core of these business infrastructures lie the networks that connect the agile next-generation services with the users. FusionLayer has developed a patented solution that enables network automation in these next-generation networks.

"Privanet Group sees digitalisation as one of the key trends shaping the world as we head into the 2020s" said Karri Salmi, the Chief Executive Officer of Privanet Group. "Considering FusionLayer's successful launch to the global service provider audience and the compounding growth in digitalisation, we felt this was a perfect time to enter the space as an investor. Additionally, we also believe that our expertise in various financial services will contribute to FusionLayer's continued success moving forward."

The targeted share issuance offered to Privanet Group was carried out in March 2018. The parties do not disclose the financial terms or other conditions of the transaction.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer specializes in Software-Defined IP Address Management (SD-IPAM) solutions that simplify multi-vendor SDN, NFV and hybrid cloud environments. We go beyond traditional DNS, DHCP IPAM (DDI) by providing visibility, simplicity and automation across all networks. Through patented technologies and optimized workflows, FusionLayer delivers agility, compliance and OPEX savings for service providers and enterprises that operate at scale. Nine out of ten of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer. Follow us on: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook.

About Privanet Group

Privanet Group is a Finnish investment service group specialized in trading unlisted shares and managing companies' financing needs. Our group includes the parent Company Privanet Group Plc, the fully owned subsidiary company Privanet Capital Markets Ltd, which focuses on capital market transactions, and its subsidiary Privanet Securities Ltd, which operates Finland's only marketplace for trading securities of unlisted companies. Privanet provides a large variety of services aimed at bringing together investors and those in need of funding. See more at: www.privanet.fi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005641/en/

Contacts:

FusionLayer, Inc.

Jeremy Stacy

Marketing Executive

info@fusionlayer.com

+358 75 325 2992