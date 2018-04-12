CNBC "Crypto Trader" Host Ran Neu-Ner To Broadcast Live On-Stage At Crypto Invest Summit

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Crypto Invest Summit, one of the largest cryptocurrency and blockchain investment conferences in the U.S., today announced famed crypto influencer and host of CNBC's "Crypto Trader," Ran Neu-Ner, will broadcast his show live from its main stage on May 1-2.

The news was announced during Neu-Ner's interview with Crypto Invest Summit co-founders Alon Goren and Josef Holm on "Crypto Trader" earlier today.

Regarded as a key insider to the global cryptocurrency markets, South African-based Neu-Ner is slated to interview high-profile event speakers and sponsors for "Crypto Trader," which appears on CNBC Africa and is syndicated worldwide.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to extend our valuable content and high-profile speakers to Ran's Crypto Trader audience," said Alon Goren, co-founder of Crypto Invest Summit and Principal at Los Angeles-based cryptocurrency fund Wavemaker Genesis.

The summit will bring out some of the biggest investors and entrepreneurs in the crypto space, including Tim Draper, David Siemer, Scott Walker, Jeremy Gardner, Adam Draper, Malcolm CasSelle, Apolo Ohno, Crystal Rose, Carlos Domingo, Bill Barhydt, Vinny Lingham, Kathleen Breitman, James Glasscock and Amy Wan.

"The impressive lineup of speakers and sponsors Alon and Josef have assembled make Crypto Invest Summit one of the best investment conferences on the blockchain and cryptocurrency circuit," said Neu-Ner. "I'm looking forward to this unique opportunity to broadcast to my audience live from their main stage."

Crypto Invest Summit sponsors include Hashgraph, Securitize, Dreamteam, Abra, American Airlines, SpiceVC, Hybridblock, MG Capital, Park Capital, Verify Investor and many more.

About Crypto Invest Summit

Crypto Invest Summit is the preeminent conference and exposition for blockchain investing and features the world's foremost innovators, change makers and prominent leaders in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. The Summit will be held April 30 - May 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will feature an expo floor and two stages of fireside chats and keynote presentations, ICO pitches and panel discussions with a wide range of accomplished industry thought leaders. Founded by cryptocurrency experts Josef Holm and Alon Goren, the Summit brings together every facet of the crypto industry from angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors and family offices, to startups, entrepreneurs, exchanges, broker-dealers, press, marketing and PR firms and other blockchain industry service providers. For more information visit us https://cryptoinvestsummit.io

About Ran Neu-Ner

Ran Neu-Ner is the host of "Crypto Trader" on CNBC Africa and one of the top global influencers in cryptocurrency and blockchain. An investor and entrepreneur, he was co-founder of The Creative Counsel, one of South Africa's largest advertising agencies which was acquired by Publicis in 2015. He holds a B.Com and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification. He is a member of the global Young Presidents Organisation (YPO) as well as the Young Entrepreneurs Organisation (YEO).









SOURCE: Crypto Invest Summit