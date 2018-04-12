AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

LONDON, April 12,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AKQA is positioned the highest for ability to execute in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner's 2018 independent evaluation that compares business transformation capabilities across consulting firms, agencies and systems integrators.[1] The 2018 report provides insights that guide agency selection to help organisations seeking a partner for strategy and execution.

Gartner, the world's leading research authority, includes client testimonials in its assessment criteria. It defines Leaders as possessing "deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, most notably related to strategic services (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage sizable investments in creative talent and marketing technology. They invest their own R&D dollars to set market direction. As a result, Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world."

AKQA employs 2,000 professionals in 23 studios across the USA, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

About the Magic Quadrant

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Agencies" by Jay B. Wilson, Lizzy Foo Kune, Christopher Ross, and Ewan McIntyre [March 2018]

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AKQA

AKQA is an innovation agency. The future inspires us. We work to inspire.