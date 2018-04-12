

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The removal of easing bias by policymakers of the European Central Bank at the March meeting should not be misunderstood as restricting their capacity to react to shocks and contingencies, if necessary, the minutes of the session showed Thursday.



At the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on March 7 and 8, members reiterated that the monetary policy stimulus continued to be provided by the full set of policy instruments.



There was broad agreement on stressing the need for continued monitoring of developments in the exchange rate and financial conditions with regard to their possible implications for the inflation outlook.



At the meeting, the bank left its key interest rates unchanged. The council confirmed that the net asset purchases, at the current monthly pace of EUR 30 billion, were intended to run until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary.



