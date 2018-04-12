London stocks had reversed earlier losses by midday on Thursday, helped along by solid performances from Shire and Tesco, as US President Trump graced his Twitter feed yet again with a message suggesting he was backtracking on his earlier aggressive stance on Syria. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,262.14, having been a touch lower in earlier trade, while the pound was up 0.3% against the euro at 1.1497 and flat versus the dollar at 1.4178. Following on from his very provocative tweet a day ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...