Digital chemical solutions firm Cronin Group has signed a full evaluation agreement with an unnamed international life science reagent and chemicals manufacturer. The agreement with the manufacturer, one of two companies with which Cronin entered into a memorandum of understanding in February, is the first of Cronin's DigitalGlassware pioneer programme. DigitalGlassware is a software interface which collects, stores and processes data from chemical experimentation allowing for real time data ...

