British Airways owner IAG has acquired 4.6% of Norwegian Air Shuttle and said it would use this position to initiate talks about a possible takeover bid The Anglo-Iberian group considers Norwegian to an "attractive investment" and said that talks have not yet taken place and no decision has been made about a possible takeover at the moment. Norwegian shares took off on the Oslo Stock Exchange after the announcement, rising 20.8%. IAG, like several other travel and tourism stocks, had lost around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...