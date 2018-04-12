Industrial Protective Footwear Market Manufacturers To Experiment With Aesthetics And Size To Gain Visibility: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of material as Waterproof, Rubber, Leather, Polyurethane, Plastic, and others.

Industrial protective footwear is the equipment that is usually put on at the industrial workplace. The main purpose behind designing the products was to avert work-related mishaps and damages like wet surfaces, chemical spill, falling of objects, contact with sharp objects, and electricity related accidents. It is also popularly known as Industrial safety footwear. The key features associated with the use of these products may include lightweight, comfortable to wear, slip-resistant, puncture-resistant, resistance to oils, water-resistant, safeguarding against chemicals, and ability to absorb shocks. The industrial protective shoes are equipped with toecaps that assist in carrying out appropriate protection against thermal impacts. Due to rising demands from various industries, the Industrial Protective Footwear Market is gaining huge recognition across the globe.

The factors that are playing a significant role in raising the market share entails rising concerns regarding safety, implementation of strict regulations by the government authorities, rising demand, technological developments, rise in the investments by the leading manufacturers, mounting adoptions of the product, and rising prerequisites.

The only factor that is acting as a hurdle in the overall growth of the market includes lack of awareness and knowledge among the end users regarding the use of the product.

It has been estimated that the Industrial Protective Footwear Market will experience a huge upsurge in the forthcoming years due to rising applications across various industries.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of product as Boots, Shoes, and others.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of application as Oil and Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transport, and Mining. Among all the applications, the Construction segment is taking up the largest share in the market.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-industrial-protective-footwear-market-professional-survey-report-2016

Industrial Protective Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

Among all the geographical regions, North America is the leader of the market and it is currently holding the largest share in the market, the reason being rise in the industrialization, augmented demand from various industries, implementation of strict policies related to safety, and existence of leading manufacturers.

Other than that, Asia Pacific region is also estimated to display a significant growth rate in the near future, the reason being rising market growth opportunities and augmented investments by the leading manufacturers in the particular region.

The key players operating in the Industrial Protective Footwear Market are recognized as W.L. Gore, Uvex Group, Liberty Group, Pezzol Industries, Hewats Edinburgh, Rahman Group, COFRA, Rock Fall, Dunlop Boots, Honeywell International, V.F. Corporation, JAL Group France, Wolverine, Bata Industrials, and Simon Corporation.

Market Segment:

This report studies Industrial Protective Footwear in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Honeywell

Rocky

Georgia Boot

Lehigh Safety Shoes

Durango

Rocky 4EurSole

Ariat

Baffin

Black Diamond

Blundstone

Dan Post

Dr Martens

Florsheim

Impacto

Iron Age

Justin Workboots

Keen

Kodiak

Puma

Reebok

Rockport Works

Royer

Thorogood

Terra

Tingley

By types, the market can be split into

Type I

Type II

Type III

By Application, the market can be split into

Chemical

Construction

Fire Protection

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Steel and Metals

Welding

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

China Large Caliber Ammunition Industry

China Household Textile Products Industry

China Nasal Suction Pump Industry

China Battery-powered Breast Pumps Industry

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.



Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com