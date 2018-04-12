More than 200 attendees learn, share, and innovate at annual Zimbra Forum France hosted by Synacor

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that Zimbra Forum France attracted more than 200 participants from the platform's international community of channel partners, developers, and customers in Paris, France. At the ninth annual event, attendees discussed key features for the Zimbra development roadmap, participated in deep dives on the recently launched Zimbra 8.8 collaboration platform, and shared innovative ideas from across the community that drive customer adoption of Zimbra.

During the event, the Zimbra community identified key features driving the future of collaboration across email, calendaring, chat and more. Recurring themes included solutions that are cloud-friendly, feature modern and easily customizable user interfaces, and automatically address user traffic.

"We see growing interest from enterprise users for alternatives to their existing groupware solution," said Hans-Joerg Happel, CTO and Co-Founder of audriga. "With planned features, Zimbra is well-positioned to address market needs and Zimbra Forum France was a good opportunity to discuss how we can help more customers make a switch to Zimbra."

"Zimbra Forum France was compelling and helpful. Zimbra showed its 2018 roadmap including the upcoming release, Zimbra 8.8, patches, Zimbra Talk v2 and Drive 2," said Stefano Pampaloni, CEO at Seacom. "We're pleased that Zimbra is focused on meeting partner needs and understanding the differences of each market we serve with an open and customer-focused approach."

Giuliano Ippoliti, Director of Agency at Cloud Temple, a fast growing IT service provider from France, highlighted the important role of providing an enjoyable and engaging email experience, even for enterprise customers, "Enterprise customers have grown accustomed to visual consumer features and other engaging third-party services incorporated into their collaboration products. The next generation of enterprise email needs to include these same features."

Now in its ninth year, Zimbra Forum France followed the commercial launch of Zimbra 8.8, which debuted new user experience features such as Zimbra Drive for enterprise-level file sync and sharing, and Zimbra Chat. The Network Edition features tech stack enhancements including real-time backup, ActiveSync across mobile and desktop, hierarchical storage management that enables customers to move archival data to less expensive storage solutions, and improved delegated admin functionality.

"This gathering of our community's developers, specialists and power users is critical to Zimbra's continued advancement," said Marcus Teo, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Marketing at Synacor. "We extend a sincere thank you to the 200 attendees who came to learn, share and innovate, and are committed to supporting the continued evolution of the world's best open source collaboration platform based on the key takeaways emerging from the event."

Sponsors and partners supporting Zimbra Forum France included Audriga, Beezim, Cloud Temple, Commeo, ilger.com, MxSolutions, Red Hat, Seacom, StarXpert, TechData, VadeSecure and Zextras. Zimbra Forum France is targeted at the European community, while other Zimbra conferences include the Zimbra APxJ Partner Summit.

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, connects people and information with unified collaboration software that includes email, calendaring, file sharing, chat and video chat. It powers approximately 500 million mailboxes and works with more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments and service providers trust Zimbra.

Zimbra can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a Hosted Service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed, and monetized solution for Service Providers.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

For more information about becoming a Zimbra Partner visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005162/en/

Contacts:

Synacor

Matt Wolfrom, 716-362-3880

VP, Corporate Communications

Matt.Wolfrom@synacor.com