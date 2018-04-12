Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer's Media Consumption Intensifies

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The global digital content industry continues to steadily grow as more consumers are getting their content digitally through streaming and the web, as opposed to traditional media forms. Worldwide, PwC expects entertainment and media revenue to rise from $1.8 trillion in 2016 to $2.2 trillion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.2%. For the U.S., revenue is projected to grow more slowly: increasing from $635 billion in 2016 to $759 billion by 2021, a CAGR of 3.6%. Two of the fastest-growing entertainment and media segments are VR and eSports, according to the PwC report. As previously mentioned, the main driver in this growth is changing habits of consumers, as more and more people are opting for digital mediums as opposed to traditional print and television media. Additionally, the enhanced streaming platforms are allowing industry leaders to develop global markets through distribution. Active companies today include: QYOU Media Inc. (TSX-V: QYOU) (OTC: QYOUF), Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF.A), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA), Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU.V) (OTC: QYOUF) BREAKING NEWS: QYOU Media, the world's leading curator of premium 'best-of-web' video for multiscreen distribution, announced today it has partnered with WPTDistribution USA to promote and distribute QYOU's dedicated esports program Heads Up Daily (HUD). WPT, the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment, will distribute HUD as part of its global push into the televised esports genre.

WPT's partnership with QYOU is part of parent company Ourgame's wider strategy to expand globally into the esports market, which includes building esports arenas via another subsidiary, Allied Esports. According to analyst firm Superdata, the esports industry will be worth more than $2 billion by 2020. The genre is particularly popular among millennial and generation-Z audiences, with under-35s making up 73 percent of all global esports fans. Esports' boom in popularity has led to broadcasters from all over the world, including BT, FOX Sports, and Super Channel, expanding into the market.

The WPT agreement follows an earlier licensing partnership with Super Channel's GINX Esports TV Canada. Launched in 2018, HUD is the destination for all things relating to esports and video game culture. Each episode of HUD includes an exciting lineup of guests - from esports professionals to game developers to popular streamers on YouTube and Twitch - to discuss tournament recaps, esports top plays, and all of the hot topics in the world of gaming.

"Esports has made a tremendous transformation from armchair activity to serious competitive discipline," Johnny McMahon, VP of WPT Studios & Distribution, said. "It's a hugely exciting genre with a longterm future, which is why WPT Distribution is focusing on it as its next major format. QYOU is a great partner to help us on this quest. Curating, customizing, and packaging short-form video content for millennial audiences is deeply embedded in their DNA and they have significant expertise in the esports space. We're excited to add Heads Up Daily to our programming slate as we make serious strides towards our goal of growing another major global TV franchise."

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-founder of QYOU Media, commented: "As one of the most successful brands in televised gaming and entertainment, WPT Distribution is a fantastic licensing partner for us. The fact that their move into the esports space comes with the support of Ourgame and Allied Esports makes this deal a major development for the genre and places WPT Distribution in a perfect position to build a successful global brand with Heads Up Daily. We launched HUD earlier this year because esports is generating a high level of engagement from millennial and generation-Z audiences, and that keen interest is growing fast. We're thrilled to be working with WPT Distribution and look forward to seeing Heads Up Daily become a flagship show for their new global esports franchise."Read this and more news for QYOU Media at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/qyou.html



In other industry news and developments:



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) (NYSE: LGF-B) recently announced that it will kick off its international tour of "The Hunger Games in Concert" with a July 12th world premiere in Manchester, UK. The live music experience will feature a 60-piece orchestra performing the acclaimed The Hunger Games score from GrammyAward-winning and EmmyAward and multiple Academy Award-nominated composer James Newton Howardand will accompany an HD screening of the first blockbuster film The Hunger Games. "The Hunger Games in Concert" follows on the heels of Lionsgate's highly successful "La La Land in Concert" world tour with over 100 performances in 25 countries to date. The Hunger Games franchise has already spawned four record-breaking films that grossed over $3 billion at the global box office, more than 80 million books translated into over 50 languages around the world, a mobile game and themed attractions in the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate theme park in Dubai. The tour will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the publication of the first book in author Suzanne Collins' wildly successful The Hunger Games trilogy this fall.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) recently announced FOX News Radio (FNR) will debut Benson and Harf on Monday, May 7th. Based in FNR's newly named Tony Snow Radio Studio in Washington, DC, Benson and Harf will focus on the latest headlines emanating from the nation's capital. They will be joined each night by expert guests to discuss the news of the day and engage in powerful debate, providing fast-paced, thoughtful discourse on relevant stories pertaining to politics, media and culture. Benson joined FNC in 2013 and provides political commentary across FNC and FOX Business Network's (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. Additionally, he serves as political editor of Townhall.com. In 2015, Benson was named to Forbes' 2015 "30 under 30" Law & Policy list and in 2017, landed on Huff Post's roster for the "25 top millennial broadcasters in American news and politics."

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) has asked CBS Corp (CBS.N) to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, or almost a quarter more than CBS's offer, three people familiar with the matter said, indicating the wide gap in the U.S. media companies' price expectations. National Amusements Inc, the Redstone family company that controls CBS and Viacom, has pushed them to negotiate a merger by forming independent board committees. Viacom's request shows how the companies have yet to make progress in their talks. In a letter to CBS last week, Viacom asked for 0.68 CBS shares for each Viacom class B share, the sources said. CBS had offered 0.55 of its shares for each Viacom class B share, sources have said. CBS is now considering its next steps in the deal negotiations, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because Viacom's request is confidential.

The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN+, the upcoming direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International in partnership with ESPN and featuring ESPN branded content, will launch on April 12 and offer fans a dynamic lineup of live sports, original content and an unmatched library of award-winning on-demand programming - all for a subscription price of $4.99 per month. ESPN+ will be an integrated part of a completely redesigned and reimagined ESPN App that will be the premier all-in-one digital sports platform for fans. ESPN+ will also be available through ESPN.com. The new ESPN App and ESPN+ showcase the culture of breakthrough innovation at ESPN and across The Walt Disney Company.



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by QYOU Media Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

