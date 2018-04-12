APPETITE FOR DISRUPTION - The First Reality Show on the Blockchain - Selects Young Entrepreneurs to Finance and Follow On Camera

LUXEMBOURG, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, APPETITE FOR DISRUPTION starts casting 14 entrepreneurs and coders aged 18 to 26 to star in HIVENTURE MEDIA'S ground-breaking new series production incubating Mobile Apps.

Millennials with a game-changing idea for a Mobile App can upload the Video of their Elevator Pitch to www.appfordisruption.com . From here they will be routed to a dedicated YouTube Channel, where the Internet will democratically select the Top 100 by liking and interacting with them. Out of these, the final 14 entrepreneurs and coders selected by APPETITE FOR DISRUPTION's stakeholders will star and compete in this life changing adventure ( see Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/appfordisruption/ for more information).

APPETITE FOR DISRUPTION is the first truly Decentralised, Democratized and fully Interactive Reality Show of the Digital Age. The show will intimately capture the development of the 14 Digital Start-Ups, in a high-stakes race against time and the odds, from abstract concept into the No. 1 App in Stores; all within 3 months and while yielding a highly disruptive impact on society. The public can vote and invest directly in the young entrepreneurs thanks to a Gamified Crowdfunding App and a Decentralised Autonomous Organization.

Johan Schotte, Chairman of the JOHAN SCHOTTE FOUNDATION, Film Producer and Director of HIVENTURE MEDIA, states: "With the advent of AI and robotics appearing at an alarming rate around the world, and while youth unemployment is at an all-time high, the prospects of a better future, or any future at all, for young people joining the work force right now are seriously testing their hopes and self-esteem. I am very pleased that APPETITE FOR DISRUPTION addresses this problem head-on by offering a stage for young people to take their future in their own hands with a reality show like this one. Enabling and empowering young people to endow them with a better future is the differentiating factor of this series which is made possible by a great team, timing and technology."

HIVENTURE MEDIA is active in Luxembourg and Internationally with a slate of projects in the Production of Digital and Multimedia Content, focused on a selected few that are best suited to bridge the digital gap and appeal to Millennials utilizing their preferred channels. Packaged into content to be launched using guerrilla marketing tactics, HIVENTURE MEDIA is a Socially Disruptive Force to be reckoned with, bringing progressive change through positively reinforcing messages targeted to Tomorrow's Decision Makers.

