

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced the company expects to spend an estimated $200 million over the next year in Florida through the opening and remodeling of 43 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations. The company said the spend is part of Walmart's total capital expenditures guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for fiscal 2019.



Elise Vasquez-Warner, vice president and regional general manager for Walmart in Florida, said: 'Customers have told us they want the convenience of shopping how, when and where they want. And, here in Florida, we'll achieve that by building off the momentum we had last year, accelerating the rollout of customer-centered innovations, creating more than 1,000 jobs this year alone, and maintaining a sharp focus on improving our store experience.'



