Lubrizol Highlights Pearlbond TPU Solutions for Adhesives at ASC Annual Spring Convention & EXPO 2018

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces that it will highlight its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) product portfolio for adhesives at booth no. 724 at the Adhesives & Sealants Convention Annual Spring Convention & EXPO in Miami, Florida, on April 24. The conference and expo is the largest U.S. gathering for the adhesive and sealant industry and brings together market leaders and adhesive technology formulators.

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers will feature highly versatile, easy-to-process polymers commercialized under the Pearlstick TPU brand for solvent-based adhesives, and under Pearlbond TPU for hot melts adhesives (HMA), adhesive films and HMPUR (hot melt polyurethane reactive or reactive hot melt) adhesives. Our extensive portfolio includes resins that can be bio-based*, have a higher service life expectancy and can be applied at low-temperature cycles.

"Lubrizol has optimized the application of new solvent-free specialties for key HMA applications and is expanding into novel technologies that bring added value into emerging markets like wearables, specialty textiles and apparel, even footwear," states Dave McCaughey, North American business director for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers. "New products in the Pearlbond portfolio have outstanding bonding performance that meet added technical requirements like low-temperature flexibility, Oëko-Tex compliance and high breathability, while creating durable, high-performing solutions for hot melt adhesive manufacturers."

Recent Pearlbond products bring soft touch without the addition of plasticizers and unique benefits for HMAs by improving processability and reducing cycle time. A new video details how high-performing Pearlbond TPU brings things together with design versatility and unique features (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Markets/Industrial-Solutions/Hot-Melt-Adhesives).

Visit us at booth no. 724 at ASC Annual Spring Convention & Expo on April 24, 2018, where we will showcase the winning performance, high quality and durability of our Pearlbond and Pearlstick TPU solutions.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.





All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol will be showcasing its specialties at ASC Expo in Miami, FL.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc.



Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

