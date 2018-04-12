Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry contributes to influential Nordics study on Climate Transition, Competitiveness and Growth

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 12 April 2018 at 14:30 (CET)

Pöyry is proud to have contributed to the influential new study entitled 'Nordic businesses on climate transition, competitiveness and growth'.

The interview study features Pöyry's Chairman, Henrik Ehrnrooth, alongside leaders from other major Nordic businesses. It was produced by the Haga Initiative (SWE), Fossil Leadership Coalition (FIN), Icelandic New Energy (ISL) and financed by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Quoted throughout the report, Henrik Ehrnrooth, says, "Pöyry is a consulting company that has a small carbon footprint, but we have a significant "handprint" in helping our customers reduce their fossil carbon footprint. Having good knowledge in this area is good growing business."

Pöyry's Environment experts are enabling clients in the Nordics and around the world to identify and implement practical solutions to help solve climate change issues.

Mari Puoskari, President of Pöyry Environment, explains "We are supporting the Nordics in becoming one of the leading front runners in global climate efforts. For example, we are an active member of the government's Fossil Free Sweden initiative. And in Finland we are part of the Smart & Clean concept to build a permanent global change through smart solutions, which are being proven in the Helsinki Metropolitan area."

Later in the report, Henrik Ehrnrooth says "The Nordic countries should build the smartest green energy market with 27 million customers - the 10th largest energy market and the only one between several countries. In this market everyone should be interconnected and optimized via the internet of energy and we should have common technical standards, like NMT earlier in telecom. [.] In addition, we should actively develop and jointly propose improvements for EU emission reduction systems having readiness to pilot advanced solutions in the Nordics."

Pöyry aspires to be one of the most digitally advanced consulting and engineering companies in the world. As part of its PoyryDigital drive, experts from across Pöyry's energy, industry, infrastructure, water and environment teams are developing smart solutions, which enable clients to take full advantage of digitalisation, increase their efficiency and improve sustainability.

Henrik Ehrnrooth is supporting today's launch of the study in Stockholm by participating in a panel discussion on 'Climate change - the biggest business opportunity in the world - how can Nordics lead the transformation?'

Did you know? Pöyry have supported over 5000 companies make their Greenfield investment more sustainable and acceptable by society.

