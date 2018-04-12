Onlineprinters: Upselling Professionals Favour Packaging - E-Commerce Gives Impetus to Printed Packaging

LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An increasing number of marketing professionals use the benefits of custom packaging for sales promotions at exhibitions and for seasonal customer campaigns. A good reason for Onlineprinters, leader in the online print market, to enter the packaging market. "Our customers want to get their print products quickly. They don't have time to get quotes and negotiate prices. What is more, advertising specialists today don't want to order 1,000 packaging boxes if they only need a hundred or so for their next campaign or promo event," explains Christian Würst, CCO of online print provider Onlineprinters. The group of companies produces more than 2.5 billion printings each year and operates highly integrated business processes from web shop to shipping. "This also allows us to produce short runs at fair prices. Packaging has become affordable for everyone," Würst continues.

The range of packaging products sold by Onlineprinters includes bottle boxes, pillow boxes, tuck top boxes, and boxes with a lid. We tend to perceive a packaged product as more valuable. Therefore, packaging products fit in perfectly with the upselling process. "A lot of our customers use the pillow boxes for giveaways such as power banks. Boxes with a lid combine visual appeal with function because they are suitable as shipping boxes," sales and marketing expert Mr Würst explains. Onlineprinters will continue to expand its range of packaging products in the medium run.

About the company

The Onlineprinters Group is one of the leading online print shops in Europe. Employing a staff of more than 1,400, Onlineprinters produced 2.5 billion+ printed advertising products last year. More than 1,500 print products including business cards, letterheads, flyers, catalogues, brochures, large-format advertising systems and more are sold to 800,000 customers in 30 European countries through 18 web shops. Internationally, the online print provider is known under the brand name of Onlineprinters; in Germany it operates as diedruckerei.de. British market leader Solopress and LaserTryk, the Scandinavian number one, are members of the Onlineprinters Group.

