Lucara Diamond Corp.: Lucara Recovers 472 Carat Diamond, 3rd Largest Ever for Karowe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX:LUC) (BSE:LUC) (Nasdaq OMX Stockholm:LUC) ("Lucara" or the "Company") wishes to announce the recovery of a 472 carat, top light brown gem diamond (picture attached), the third largest diamond ever recovered from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana.

CEO, Eira Thomas comments, "In 2018, mining at Karowe is focused in the high value south lobe, which consistently delivers large, high quality diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats in size. The 472 carat is the third largest diamond ever recovered from the mine and will be sold alongside other exceptional stones recovered since the beginning of the year as part of the first exceptional stone tender (EST) later in 2018."

Year to date Production Highlights

218 specials (diamonds >10.8 carats) recovered in Q1, the 3rd highest quarterly count on record including:

° 4 stones greater than 100 carats each

° At least 8 EST qualifying diamonds

General Corporate Update

Lucara continues to focus on maximizing value at Karowe, where a pre-feasibility study assessing the potential for going underground and extending mine-life from 2026 to 2036 is well underway and progressing on schedule for completion towards year-end.

In February 2018, Lucara also announced the acquisition of Clara, a secure, digital, rough diamond sales platform that combines proprietary analytics with existing cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the current diamond supply chain. Commercialization work has since commenced, under a budget of approximately US$2 million, and is tracking on schedule for implementation using diamonds from Karowe, beginning in August 2018.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cd8e7bf-3533-445f-9f0a-952d90d2fafd

