

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import prices came in unchanged in March, while export prices increased by more than expected.



The Labor Department said import prices recorded no change in March after climbing by 0.3 percent in February. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices increased by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



