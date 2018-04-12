Wi-Fi Market to Grow at 21.2% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global Wi-Fi market is expected to grow from USD 5.96 billion in 2017 to USD 15.60 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increased implementation of BYOD and IoT among enterprises.

Browse 93 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi Market by Component (Solutions (Access Points and WLAN Controllers) and Services (Network Planning and Design)), Density (High-Density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/250381-global-wi-fi-market-indoor-wi-fi-outdoor-wi-fi-transportation-wi-fi-global-advancements-business-models-market-forecasts-analysis-2013-2018-.html .

The Wi-Fi ecosystem comprises major vendors, such as Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), Juniper Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Panasonic (Japan), Huawei (China), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Netgear (US), Aero hive Networks (US), and Riverbed Technology (US).

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the Wi-Fi market by component (solutions and services), by density, by vertical, and by region. The report provides detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report forecasts the market size with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The report profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and Research and Development (R&D) activities, in the market.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Wi-Fi Market by Component (Solutions (Access Points and WLAN Controllers) and Services (Network Planning and Design)), Density (High-Density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=250381 .

North American region expected to gain major traction in Wi-Fi market during the forecast period. US and Canada are developed economies and favorable markets for Wi-Fi vendors. The region has the presence of several major vendors offering Wi-Fi solutions and services. In the US and Canada, enterprises are continuously adopting Wi-Fi solutions to gain a competitive edge, by leveraging the Wi-Fi services.

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Wi-Fi market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the Wi-Fi market by component, density, vertical, and region.

The global Wi-Fi market is segmented by component (solutions [access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways and others such as routers, switches, repeaters, extenders, and antennas], services [network planning and design, support, installation, and survey and analysis]), by density (high-density Wi-Fi and enterprise-class Wi-Fi), by vertical (education, retail, hospitality, government, sports and leisure, healthcare, transportation and others including BFSI, oil and gas, and military and defense), and by region.

Order a copy of "Wi-Fi Market by Component (Solutions (Access Points and WLAN Controllers) and Services (Network Planning and Design)), Density (High-Density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=250381 .

The global Wi-Fi market has been segmented on the basis of regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, to provide a region-specific analysis in the report. North America is expected to hold the largest market size and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In Wi-Fi market research the education vertical is expected to hold the largest market size, whereas the sports and leisure vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Learning technology has assisted schools and universities in offering seamless and efficient eLearning solutions to their educators and students. These technologies demand continuous and efficient connectivity solutions, such as Wi-Fi.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for the several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company: Tier 1 - 27%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 42%

Tier 1 - 27%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 42% By Designation : C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 40%, and Others - 25%

: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 40%, and Others - 25% By Region: North America - 42%, Europe - 34%, APAC - 24%

The global Managed Wi-Fi solutions market size is expected to grow from USD 3.07 billion in 2017 to USD 6.11 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The managed Wi-Fi solutions market is gaining traction due to the rising adoption of enterprise mobility services and rapid increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues. The managed Wi-Fi solutions market includes major vendors such as Cisco Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Vodafone (UK), Verizon (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), Aruba (US), Mojo Networks (US), and Purple (England) available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1314463 .

Explore more reports on Information Technology and Communications at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml