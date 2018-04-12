Contino, leading global DevOps and cloud transformation consultancy, is delighted to announce that it has agreed to acquire Nebulr, an Australian DevOps and cloud consultancy.

At a time when DevOps and cloud computing are beginning to gain critical momentum in Australia, this move will cement Contino's presence as one of the most experienced and capable transformation consultancies in the region.

Nebulr is a 50-person company that boasts some of the brightest minds in DevOps and cloud. The organisation has special expertise in the domain of big data as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning, areas that were recently highlighted in Contino's State of Digital Transformation in Australia research report as major trends.

The new capabilities, skills and mutual customer opportunities arising from this partnership will allow for considerable expansion opportunities in the APAC region, with all three of the largest banks in Australia now coming under the Contino umbrella as a result.

The two companies are a natural fit-both have disruption in their DNA and are committed to driving people-centric culture change in their clients. A strong partnership with AWS is a core element of both companies' business model: Contino boasts the quickest progression from Advanced to Premier. Nebulr soared from Standard Partner to Advanced Partner in record time and recently won both Finalist for AWS Partner of the Year and AWS Rising Star.

Similarly, both companies originated out of the founders' personal frustrations at how software is delivered in the enterprise and have flourished out of a commitment to delivering a real engineering-first culture in clients.

Matt Farmer, Contino Co-founder and CEO, commented: "I am incredibly excited at the prospect of joining forces with Nebulr's experienced team. Their customer- and people-centric approach chimes with our own vision for DevOps transformation and we now have an unparalleled opportunity to provide what the Australian market is clearly signalling that it wants: tried-and-tested approaches to digital transformation led by trusted experts that provide real business value."

Craig Howe, Nebulr Founder and CEO, stated: "Contino's global footprint and considerable IP and experience set them apart in the world of DevOps. I founded Nebulr with a vision of creating an amazing engineering culture that delivers first-class work and I see this as a fantastic opportunity for us to push the boundaries of this vision yet further."

Following the acquisition, Nebulr CEO Craig Howe will become MD (APAC) for Contino. The combined APAC team is now 65 strong and part of a global team of over 200 across the US, Europe and APAC.

Contino helps highly-regulated enterprise organizations to deliver better software, faster, through the adoption of DevOps and cloud computing.

Contino has an immediate requirement for over 20 consultants and engineers across Sydney, Melbourne and other global offices. Explore the vacancies here or email hello@contino.io.

